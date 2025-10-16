Around 5,000 cops to be deployed across city for Kali Puja & Diwali

Kolkata: Around 5,000 police personnel will be deployed across Kolkata on Monday and Tuesday—Kali Puja and Diwali—to maintain law and order and ensure compliance with firecracker regulations.

Personnel on field duty, divided into two shifts, have been instructed to keep strict vigil against the use of illegal firecrackers and sky lanterns. On Thursday afternoon, Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma visited the Bazi Bazar in the Esplanade area to review arrangements.

During a coordination meeting held on Wednesday, Verma directed officers to prevent the release of sky lanterns from high-rise buildings. He noted that the use of banned crackers last year was significantly lower than in 2023. The Commissioner also informed that several arrests have been made and a substantial quantity of illegal crackers seized.

According to Kolkata Police data, between September 20 and October 15, 29 FIRs were registered, seven people were arrested, and 2,824.6 kg of firecrackers were seized—of which 1,218.6 kg were unclaimed.

Sources said about 50 Police Control Room (PCR) vans will patrol the city in each shift during the two festival days. Additionally, Heavy Radio Flying Squad (HRFS) and Quick Response Team (QRT) units will be on alert to respond to emergencies. More than 450 police pickets will be set up across the city, supported by special mobile patrol units to strengthen surveillance.

The arrangements have been planned separately from traffic and detective department deployments. Deputy Commissioners will be on the road during the festivities to supervise operations, assisted by Assistant Commissioners. Officers in-charge of all police stations have been briefing housing complexes and high-rise associations on safety dos and don’ts. Special arrangements have also been made at the ghats along the Hooghly River, where personnel from the Disaster Management Group (DMG), including trained divers, will be stationed to prevent any untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, state Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose said on Thursday that 51 temporary fire stations will be set up in Kolkata, Barasat and Naihati areas as additional fire fighting measures during Kali Puja. These areas witness the maximum number of Kali pujas in the state. The motorcycles equipped with firefighting infrastructure will also be on road. Bose held a meeting with concerned officials of his department for putting in place fire safety measures during Kali Puja and Jagadhatri Puja.

The department will also take adequate fire fighting measures for Jagadhatri Puja in Chandannagar.