Around 500 Malda farmers attempt revival of lost varieties of rice in initiative of Agri dept

Malda: In a bid to revive traditional aromatic rice varieties that once flourished in Bengal’s Aman season, the Malda district Agriculture department has launched an ambitious initiative. Around 500 farmers have taken up the cultivation of indigenous rice varieties—such as Lalat, Kshitish and BB-11—over a total of 30 hectares of land this year.

These fragrant rice varieties, once a staple in the region, saw a drastic decline over the years. The primary reasons were outdated cultivation techniques, low productivity and lack of support. However, the state government is now actively promoting these varieties by providing farmers with free seeds, fertilisers and hands-on training. “This initiative aims to protect our heritage varieties and increase farmers’ income,” said Bidyut Kumar Barman, Deputy Director of Agriculture (Administration), Malda. “We are trying to make farmers aware of the potential benefits of cultivating the local varieties.” Unlike high-yielding hybrid varieties, these traditional ones do not require transplantation. The sowing is done simply by broadcasting the seeds. Although yields are lower, the cultivation cost is also significantly less. Importantly, the demand for such organic and aromatic rice is growing in niche markets, offering good selling prices.

Ananda Mudha, a farmer from Boxinagar village in the Habibpur block, is among those who have adopted the initiative. “These types of rice were common in our fields earlier. This year, the Agriculture department provided us with seeds. Though the yield is low, the rice is environment-friendly and I believe it will fetch us profit,” he said.

The initiative is being implemented in the blocks of Habibpur, Gazole and Bamangola, where Aman rice is commonly grown. Officials have identified suitable plots based on soil and water conditions. Some varieties do well in waterlogged areas, while others are suitable for dry fields.

“This is not just about farming—it’s about conserving our agricultural heritage,” said Amal Kumar Saha, Deputy Director (WBP), Agriculture department. “If the cultivation succeeds, we will expand the programme and involve more farmers in the coming years.”

The department hopes that with continued support, indigenous rice varieties will regain its lost glory.