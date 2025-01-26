Around 400 students felicitated

Kolkata: The Jagadis Bose National Science Talent Search (JBNSTS) held its Annual Awards Ceremony at the premises of Presidency University on Saturday, felicitating 400 students selected as scholars and awardees.

State Education minister Bratya Basu, the chief guest at the event, referenced the renowned scientist Acharya Satyendranath Bose, quoting his autobiography: “He wrote that if every Bengali were to take up poetry, it would spell disaster. Without a focus on science, the nation would face serious challenges.” Basu highlighted that the remarkable achievements of these students today demonstrate a commitment to overcoming Acharya Satyendranath’s concerns.

These 400 students were selected from a pool of 13,000 aspirants through various tests, including the Senior and Junior Talent Search Tests, and the Senior and Junior Bigyani Kanya Medha Britti.

56 senior scholars received a monthly scholarship of Rs 4,000 and an annual book grant of Rs 5,000. The top 10 boys and top 10 girls among them were awarded laptops. Additionally, 50 female students were conferred the Senior Bigyani Kanya Medha Britti award, receiving Rs 4,000 per month and a Rs 5,000 book grant.

203 junior scholars were awarded Rs 1,250 per month for two years, along with an annual book grant for two years. 51 students received one-time Encouragement Awards of Rs. 5,000 for books. The 52 Junior Bigyani Kanya Medha Britti awardees were also granted Rs. 1,250 per month and an annual book grant for two years.