Around 290 students take part in workshop on Bengali ‘Puratani’ songs

KOLKATA: A significant workshop on Bengali Puratani songs was held at Sister Nivedita University (SNU) in Kolkata recently. The workshop was conducted by renowned artist Shrikumar Chattopadhyay, son of legendary Puratani song exponent Ramkumar Chattopadhyay.

For the first time, this workshop was jointly organised by the Department of Performing Arts, SNU and the Department of Vocal Music, Rabindra Bharati University.

The inaugural session was graced by Professor (Dr) Shanku Basu, Vice-Chancellor of SNU; Professor (Dr.) Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, Pro-Vice-Chancellor; Professor (Dr) Tapan Roy, Head of the Department of Performing Arts along with other faculty members, researchers and students. After the inauguration, Chattopadhyay presented an exquisite collection of rare and forgotten Puratani songs to the students, featuring works by Radhamohan Sen, Gopal Ure, Dasharathi Ray, Jyotirindranath Tagore and Nati Binodini. Around 290 students participated in the workshop, including those from SNU, Rabindra Bharati University, and other institutions across the region.

The workshop was organised under the guidance and leadership of Dr Tapan Roy, along with Dr Sugata Das and Dr Anubha Sen. Scholars from the department of Performing Arts also played an active role in managing the event.

At the end of the programme, certificates of participation were presented to all attendees on behalf of the university.