Around 200 migrant workers return to South Dinajpur from Haryana

BALURGHAT: Amid growing concerns over alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking people in BJP-ruled states, around 200 migrant workers from South Dinajpur have returned from Haryana. The workers, who were employed in various construction firms in Gurugram, hired three private buses to reach their homes in Banshihari’s Rangapukur area on Monday evening.

According to the returnees, speaking in Bengali in some North Indian states is now being equated with being “illegal immigrants” from Bangladesh. “Even after showing Aadhaar and voter ID cards, the local police refused to believe us. They claim we could have bought these documents. We were abused, detained and threatened with detention camps,” alleged Osman Gani, one of the returning workers.

Masud Karim, another migrant worker, said: “We were asked to vacate Haryana by July 31 or face legal action. Despite repeated appeals and valid documents, they kept calling us Bangladeshis. Fearing for our safety, we booked three vehicles and fled overnight. We don’t know how we’ll survive now.”

The majority of the returnees have been working in Gurugram for years and said they were shocked at the sudden hostility. They claimed that local police and administration are targeting Bengali-speaking people, demanding documents and in some cases physically assaulting them. South Dinajpur has a significant number of residents working as construction labourers, domestic helpers and factory workers across states like Delhi and Haryana. However, increasing reports of linguistic discrimination and fear of persecution are forcing many to return home.

Responding to the issue, District Magistrate Bijin Krishna said: “The district administration stands by these people. The local block administration is monitoring the situation and assisting them.”

Meanwhile, addressing a public rally in Bolpur on Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directed Trinamool Congress leaders and Rajya Sabha MP Samirul Islam and minister Moloy Ghatak to formulate a scheme to support returning migrant workers. She has proposed arrangements for ration, health cards under ‘Swasthya Sathi’ and job cards to help them rebuild their lives in Bengal.

The incident has sparked political and social concern across the state, highlighting the vulnerability of Bengali migrant workers in politically hostile environments.