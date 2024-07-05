‘Around 129 patients affected by dengue in past 7 days across state’

Kolkata: Dengue cases have gone up across the state in the last couple of months as around 129 patients have been affected with the disease in the past 7 days.



According to data, around 1,328 dengue cases were reported till the last week of June. North 24-Parganas and Malda were among the worst affected districts. North 24-Parganas has so far reported 176 dengue cases while Malda has seen 174 cases. Murshidabad district has registered 153 dengue cases and Hooghly 145. Around 112 people have been affected in Kolkata in the last 6 months, sources said.

City hospitals have started getting dengue cases.

The numbers are still low, but the doctors fear that the number may spike in the days ahead as the monsoon has already hit.

Bengal witnessed a massive dengue outbreak in 2023, one of the biggest in the state in about a decade. The number of infected patients in 2023 had overtaken 2022’s figure. In 2022, around 900 dengue cases were reported.

The majority of the affected cases in Kolkata have been detected in the past two to three weeks. A senior health official said that the numbers are not alarming yet and with all vector control measures in place.