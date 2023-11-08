Around 12 villages lose out on basic amenities in absence of concrete bridge

In the absence of a concrete bridge on Kulik River at Gayaldaha in the North Dinajpur district, more than ten thousand residents of around 12 villages cannot easily access basic amenities like health care, education and even procuring essential commodities.

Though many new roads were built in the last few years in the district, the construction of this bridge is yet to see the light of day. The residents of these villages are planning a stir after Kali Puja with the demand of construction of the bridge.

Kulik River passes through 12 villages, including Gayaldaha, Jagirgram, Anatapur and Dupduar in the Gouri Gram Panchayat. The region is close to Bihar.

During monsoons, water of the Kulik River inundates the villages and boats become a means of transport during this period.

When the water reduces, the villagers construct bamboo pools on the river, the only means of connectivity to other parts. Paresh Roy, a resident of the locality said: “Even during medical emergencies, ambulances do not enter the village. In absence of a concrete bridge we do not have easy access to Raiganj along with Abadpur and Barsoi in Bihar, despite being located in close proximity. Previously, we organised different movements demanding a concrete bridge in our village. Though the local Gram Panchayat built many roads in the past few years, the bridge was not constructed. We plan to start a movement after Kali Puja with this demand.”

Kamal Singh, Upapradhan of Gouri Gram Panchayat said: “In the past few years, we constructed many roads in our Gram Panchayat areas. We already informed the officials of both block and district administration to consider a concrete bridge at

Gayaldaha. We expect the concerned officials will soon take up this project.”