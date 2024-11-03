Kolkata: Bengal has seen a rise in the sale of cars and motorcycles in October this year compared to the sale in the corresponding year last year.

According to the state Transport department sources, around 1,13,079 registrations of cars took place in October this year. Durga Puja, Lakshmi Puja and Kali Puja were celebrated in October this year. Sources said that sales in cars have gone up by one-and-a-half times than the last year’s figure during the same month. Around 81,212 cars were sold in October last year. In October 2022 the figure stood at 59,841. Most of the vehicles were, however, sold between Dhanteras and Diwali.

The state Transport department has generated a huge revenue from the selling of vehicles during this period.

According to analysts, several buyers book their vehicles beforehand so that they can get the deliveries on the days of Dhanteras and Diwali, driving sales on these two days.