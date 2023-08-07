‘Around 10 South Bengal districts to get heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours’

Kolkata: Ten South Bengal districts will receive heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours leading to a drop in the mercury by 2-3 degree Celsius, said the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore.



An alert has been issued on Monday asking the fishermen not to venture into the sea. One died in lightning in Birbhum.

According to the MeT office prediction, East Midnapore, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Howrah, Kolkata, Murshidabad, Nadia, Birbhum, East Burdwan and West Burdwan may receive heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours. There may be thundershower in various South Bengal districts on Wednesday. A low pressure has formed over Bihar. The Monsoon axis will move towards the North.

There may be scattered rainfall in several North Bengal districts. The MeT office prediction said that it will continue to rain in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri till Friday. There has been an alert for heavy rainfall in some of the North Bengal districts. Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong will receive heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.

The Monsoon axis had been stretching from Amritsar, Karnal, Sahajahanpur, Kanpur, Chattisgarh, Balasore up to North East Bay of Bengal last week. The MeT office in the last week predicted that the weather system would move towards the West and North West. The MeT office warned that the monsoon axis would intensify further and the coastal districts would receive more rainfall.

Kolkata’s sky will mostly remain cloudy on Tuesday. Temperature will drop by a few notches in the next 48 hours giving a respite to the people from hot and humid conditions. The city registered its lowest temperature at 27.5 degree Celsius which was one degree above normal. The highest temperature in Kolkata was recorded at 28.7 degree Celsius which was 3 degree below normal. Relative humidity remained between 91-94 percent. In the next 24 hours, the city’s temperature will hover between 27 and 29 degree Celsius.

Several South Bengal districts received rainfall in the past 24 hours. Kolkata and its adjoining districts received rainfall on Monday afternoon. One person reportedly died in Birbhum’s Mollarpur after being struck by lightning. The victim has been identified as Bamapodo Pal (67). The incident occurred when he was working in a field.