Around 10 injured as bus rams into median divider

Kolkata: Around 10 people were injured after an AC private bus rammed into the median divider on the Nivedita Setu approach road in Bally, Howrah, while heading towards Dunlop on Monday afternoon.

Police and toll plaza staff took the injured to a local hospital, from where six were discharged after treatment. Other passengers, who had a miraculous escape, were sent to their destinations in alternative vehicles.

Sources said the accident occurred around 12:50 pm, when an AC bus of a private transport company was travelling towards Kolkata via Nivedita Setu.

While approaching the bridge, the driver reportedly lost control, causing the bus to hit the divider on its left. Due to the impact, the vehicle swerved and collided with the central median divider between the up and down lanes before coming to a bumpy halt.

It was learnt that both the driver and the bus assistant sustained critical injuries, with one reportedly suffering a fracture. An elderly passenger also fell to the floor of the bus and was injured.

Though the bus was not speeding beyond the permissible limit, police suspect the wheels may have slipped due to the wet road surface. The bus has been seized and an investigation is underway.