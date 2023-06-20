Aroop Biswas urges jatra artistes to gear up for 200 shows

Kolkata: On the occasion of Rath Yatra, minister Aroop Biswas, who is also the president of Paschimbanga Jatra Akademi, encouraged its artistes to aim higher by targeting the milestone of 200 shows in the upcoming season.



The minister also proposed Rabindra Sadan as the next venue for the Jatra Utsav.

On Tuesday, Biswas along with veteran jatra artistes Anal Chakraborty and Kakoli Chowdhury released the state government-initiated Jatra Darpan, a booklet that contains information and contact details of jatra groups and their shows. “I am immensely happy to learn that several jatra groups have done more than 150 shows. However, to rejuvenate the jatra culture in Bengal, we need to cross the double-century mark and enhance marketing strategies and content,” said Biswas, who also inaugurated the poster exhibition and booking counter at Phanibhushan Bidyabinod Jatra Mancha in Baghbazar.

He also proposed Rabindra Sadan as the next venue for Jatra Utsav. Held in January, the three-day Jatra Utsav is organised in Barasat every year. However, on Tuesday, Biswas requested the Minister of State for Information and Cultural Affairs Department Indranil Sen, also vice-chairman, Paschimbanga Jatra Akademi to organise the annual jatra festival at Rabindra Sadan this year onwards. “CM Mamata Banerjee has always taken a keen interest in jatra and the well-being of the folk artistes. I am sure she will agree if we organise the three-day annual event at Rabindra Sadan,” said Sen.

Meanwhile, Devi Bandana Jatra Company’s jatra pala ‘Aae Aamti Khabo Pere’ has completed 191 shows. On the occasion of Rath Yatra, Biswas awarded the group with the first prize for their commendable performance. Biswa Bangla Opera’s ‘Aami Andhakarer Jatri’ bagged the second award for completing 150 shows. This year, too, Paschimbanga Jatra Akademi has selected 50 candidates for their workshop.

“After struggling for three years due to Covid, the year 2022 was a new era for jatra in Bengal,” said Tapas Kumar Das, joint secretary, Paschimbanga Jatra Sammelan.