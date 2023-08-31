Aroop Biswas leads Dhupguri rally

Jalpaiguri: “Two groups of individuals are involved in the election process. While some are knocking on the doors of the court, others are going to the Election Commission. However, we are going to the people, reaching out to them at their doorsteps. If the people exercise their right to vote, we are confident of achieving a resounding victory,” stated Aroop Biswas, TMC leader.



Aroop Biswas remarked: “The common people are expressing their confidence in our victory. Mamata Banerjee’s developmental initiatives have reached the doorsteps of the people, fostering their trust in her. This is why people are likely to reject the BJP in the upcoming elections.” The BJP has called for the removal of the Officer in Charge of Banarhat Police Station along with a deputy magistrate in the Banarhat Assembly by-election. Commenting on this, Biswas, criticised the BJP’s request during a campaign event in Dhupguri on Thursday.

On the same day, he and party candidate, Professor Nirmal Chandra Roy, took part in a rally in the Dhupguri Municipality area. Biswas arrived in Dhupguri on Thursday noon and joined a rally at Dhupguri Thana Road.

The rally was attended by district Trinamool president Mahua Gope, leader Rajesh Singh, and others. Thousands of workers and supporters took part in the rally.