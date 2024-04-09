Arnab Chatterjee appointed joint chief electoral officer, WB

Kolkata: Arnab Chatterjee was appointed as the Joint Chief Electoral Officer in the office of the state CEO (Chief Electoral Officer) on Monday. Chatterjee, a WBCS officer, was holding the charge of Joint Secretary in the School Education department. Chatterjee will replace Rahul Nath who was recently removed by the poll panel. Additional Chief Electoral Officer Amit Roy Chowdhury was also removed along with Nath. The poll panel on Friday had appointed Dibyendu Das, who was serving as the director of the West Bengal Transport Department, in place of Roy Chowdhury.

Roy Chowdhury was the additional chief electoral officer for around 10 years and Nath held the post for almost six years, commission sources said.