Army’s ‘Trishakti Corps’ completes gruelling 6-day march in Sikkim

Darjeeling: Troops of the Indian Army’s Trishakti Corps have successfully completed a six-day route march across Sikkim’s treacherous high-altitude terrain, reaffirming their readiness to defend the nation’s frontiers in the eastern Himalayas.

The march, conducted from September 9 to 15, saw soldiers traverse gradients rising up to 17,000 feet while carrying full operational battle loads, including weapons, survival gear and essential equipment. Battling icy winds, steep slopes and rugged mountain tracks, the exercise tested the troops’ physical endurance, mental resilience and cohesion under simulated battlefield conditions.

While the Army continues to integrate advanced technology such as drones and smart logistics into its operations, senior commanders stressed on the importance of such exercises in ensuring operational preparedness under all circumstances.

“Technology enhances our capabilities, but it is the soldier’s grit and teamwork that ultimately wins battles,” said Lt Gen Zubin A. Minwalla, General Officer Commanding, Trishakti Corps. “This march reinforces confidence in our ability to fight and prevail in the harshest conditions.”