Army’s Eastern Command organises marathon as part of Vijay Diwas

Kolkata: As part of the Vijay Diwas celebrations, the Indian Army’s Eastern Command on Sunday organised the much-anticipated “TATA Steel Kolkata 25 Km Vijay Diwas Cup”.

The marathon was flagged off by Lt Gen RC Srikanth, Chief Of Staff, Headquarters, Eastern Command amidst a large gathering of enthusiastic crowd. This specially-curated event paid homage to the unparalleled bravery and success of the Indian Armed Forces during the historic 1971 War, commemorated annually on Vijay Diwas. The “Vijay Diwas Cup” witnessed spirited participation from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy, with 60 top athletes competing along the challenging 25 km route. The 10 teams were fielded by the Indian Army and five each from the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy. In a display of great camaraderie and teamwork, the Army team from Eastern Command emerged victorious and clinched the Cup.

Adding to the legacy in the Vijay Diwas Cup Run 2024, Army runners Gulveer Singh and Sawan Barwal broke the record previously set by fellow Army athlete Avinash Sable in the same in 2017. Gulveer Singh went a step further by setting new records in the Indian event. “This proud achievement highlights the enduring excellence, grit, and determination of our forces,” the Army said in a statement.

“This unique and vibrant sporting event was part of the Vijay Diwas 2024 celebrations, blending the true feeling of national pride, unity and resilience. Sharing the spotlight with professional marathon runners, athletes of the Armed Forces inspired spectators with their spirited performance & unwavering commitment for the motherland,” read the statement.