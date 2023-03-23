Army yet to give clearance to Abhishek’s rally on March 29

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress’ national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s rally at Shahid Minar on March 29 is still uncertain as clearance has not yet been obtained from the Army, sources in Trinamool Congress said.



It was learnt that the Army is yet to provide clearance to hold the rally on March 29.

Trinamool Congress leaders are hopeful that the permission will be given soon.

Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) and Trinamool Youth Congress (TMYC) will hold a joint meeting at Dharmatala on March 29.

The joint meeting of the two separate wings of the ruling Trinamool Congress will be a common platform for Banerjee to raise his protest against the BJP-led Centre.

On August 28, every year, a programme is organised at Dharmatala on the occasion of foundation day of TMCP while Trinamool Youth Congress organises the grand event on July 21, every year to observe the martyrs’ day.

Ahead of the forthcoming Panchayat elections, the ruling Trinamool Congress is going to mobilise its youth forces.

Banerjee who is the icon of youth forces may spell out some strategies to fight against the BJP.

According to sources within the Trinamool Congress, Banerjee will boost the morale of his party workers in various districts especially in the areas where the ruling party’s organisation has been comparatively weak.