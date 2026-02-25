Army truck loses control on Maa Flyover

Kolkata: Two Army jawans were reportedly injured after an Army truck somehow lost control and went over the median divider of Maa flyover before coming to a bumpy halt on the wrong lane on Tuesday morning.

According to sources, an Army truck was moving towards Park Circus along the Maa flyover around 6 am on Tuesday. While crossing the Viswakarma building, for some reason, the truck went over the median divider and stopped on the EM Bypass-bound lane.

As no vehicles were near the accident site, a major accident was averted.

However, it is not clear whether any technical glitch resulted in the accident or the wheels of the truck slipped on the wet road. After a few moments, a few more Army jawans arrived and took away the truck along with the injured jawans.