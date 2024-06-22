Army replants old trees uprooted in cyclone

Kolkata: The Eastern Command of the Indian Army on Friday shared that with the help of a green NGO, it undertook a replantation programme of several large and old trees inside Fort William which were uprooted by Cyclone Remal.



The statement issued by the Army read: “Cyclone Remal battered Kolkata leaving behind a trail of destruction at a number of places, including the military areas. At Fort William Military Station, several large and old trees bore the brunt of nature and were uprooted.” The statement read that usually, the trees would have been sawed into smaller chunks and removed to allow traffic and other activities but this time, the Indian Army and the NGO joined hands to plant them back firmly and restore them to their original glory using soldier power and some heavy cranes.

“Amongst those given the new lease of life, were two 100-year-old Banyan trees and other decade’s old Peepal and Jamun trees,” read the statement.