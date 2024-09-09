Army personnel sentenced to 25 yrs for minor’s rape

JALPAIGURI: The Jalpaiguri POCSO Court has sentenced 39 year old Alaul Haque, an army personnel to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment for the rape of a 15 year old minor. Judge Indawar Tripathi announced the sentence on Saturday. In addition to the prison term, the court imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh, failure to pay this fine will result in an additional year of imprisonment. The court also ordered the Legal Services Authority to provide Rs 13 lakh in compensation to the victim.



Debashish Dutta, Assistant Public Prosecutor of the Jalpaiguri POCSO Court, commented: “This is the second verdict of this nature delivered by the Jalpaiguri POCSO Court following the recent amendments to the POCSO Act. He had been charged under 376(3) IPC read With Section 6 of POCSO Act 2012. The crime had occurred in late February 2022 in the Banarhat block of Jalpaiguri. The accused, exploiting the absence of other family members, lured the minor to his home and forcibly raped her. He also administered birth control pills to prevent the victim from revealing the matter.”

The assault came to light on May 6, 2022, when the minor developed severe physical symptoms and was taken to a local hospital. An abortion was performed by the attending doctor, and the minor subsequently filed a written complaint against the accused at the police station on May 9, 2022. The accused was arrested following the complaint. Judge Tripathi rendered the judgment after examining 13 witnesses.”