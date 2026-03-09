Army jawan foils robbery bid

Kolkata: An Indian Army jawan foiled a robbery attempt at a jewellery store in Habra, North 24-Parganas, on Saturday evening, triggering tension in the busy railway station area.

According to sources, the jawan, identified as Sumit Ghosh of Hatthuba in Habra, was sitting in an autorickshaw near Habra railway station when he noticed a youth arguing with the security guard of a jewellery shop while holding a knife. The miscreant also pulled out a firearm from his pocket.

Sensing a robbery attempt, Ghosh rushed towards him and got into a scuffle. With help from the guard and passersby, he overpowered the accused, who was later handed over to police. Officers recovered a knife and a firearm from him.