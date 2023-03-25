Army gives its nod to Abhishek’s rally

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is set to hold a rally at Shahid Minar on March 29 as the Army has given clearance.



Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) and Trinamool Youth Congress (TMYC) will hold a joint meeting at Dharmatala on March 29.

The joint meeting of the two separate wings of the ruling Trinamool Congress will be a common platform for Banerjee to raise his protest against the BJP led Centre.

On August 28 every year, a programme is organised at Dharmatala on the occasion of foundation day of TMCP while Trinamool Youth Congress organizes the grand event on July 21 every year to observe the martyrs’ day. TMCP and TMYC leaders also visited the spot on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in another development, Trinamool Congress on Saturday published the names of its 40 spokespersons.

Amit Mitra, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Derek O’Brien, Babul Supriyo, Jawhar Sarkar, Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Sougata Roy, Dr Shashi Panja are among the others who will be the spokesperson for the state.

“AlTC under the guidance of Hon’ble Chairperson Smt @MamataOfficial is pleased to announce the list of National Spokespersons and Spokespersons for the state of West Bengal,” Trinamool Congress tweeted on Saturday.