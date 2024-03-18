Army apprehends ‘impostor’ trying to enter Fort William

Kolkata: In an incident of fraud, the Indian Army apprehended and later handed over to the Kolkata Police an alleged impostor who was trying to enter the highly secured Fort William headquarters of the Eastern Command by impersonating an Army officer in the rank of a Major.



According to information shared by the Defence Ministry spokesperson in Kolkata, the accused Borada Sudheer, a resident of Visakhapatnam, tried to enter Fort William on March 15 with a fake ID. He arrived in a chauffeur-driven BMW car. When the military personnel asked for identification documents at the entry point, he allegedly produced particulars of one Major M.S Chauhan of 5 Gorkha Rifles (Frontier Force) on his mobile phone. However, suspecting that something was wrong since the person kept referring to the mobile phone while filling in the details in the register, the military policewoman informed the control room. A flying squad escorted the accused to the control room for interrogation. He was eventually identified as Borada Sudheer who was sent to a juvenile home in Odisha in September 2023 on charges of fraud. He got released in February 2024 and had lodged himself into an Odisha Hotel where he duped the authorities of Rs 6393. Thereafter, he fled the hotel. He reached Howrah Station, travelling ticketless, on March 14 and took a cab to the airport. En route, he called the JW Marriott Hotel on EM Bypass and asked them to send him a cab.

He spent Thursday night at the hotel and the next day hired a BMW cab from the hotel.

Being convinced by the accused that he is an Army officer employed with President’s Body Guard, the chauffeur of the BMW requested him to help him admit his daughter at Jadavpur University in Defence quota. The accused took both of them to the university from where they were directed to approach Fort William. It was when he tried to enter the high-security military fort that he was caught.

Meanwhile, JW Marriott hotel manager searched his room and no personal belongings or documents were found in his possession. The hotel admission both at Cuttack and Kolkata were made using the identity of Constable Sunil Kumar of Hyderabad State Police. It was learnt that the accused was a habitual offender for forgery and cheating where he used digital payment apps to dupe luxury hotels, shops etc. His modus operandi was making payments through the BHIM app, and after initial confirmation, he used to edit the same leading to a failed transaction. “The accused claims to be 24 years old enrolled in B Tech but is probably a Juvenile since he was lodged in a Juvenile jail from Sep 23 to Feb 24,” read the Defence statement. He was handed over to Maidan

police station.