‘Arms smuggling’: STF seals licensed gun shop, three of its owners arrested

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of the state police sealed a licenced gun shop and arrested three of its owners for alleged arms smuggling on Thursday evening.

Last month, about 14 firearms and about 1000 rounds of ammunition were recovered from the ground floor flat of a five-storey residential building at the Ward 5 of Khardah Municipality. The resident of the flat identified as Madhusudan Mukherjee was arrested. During the probe, another person identified as Kansha Pramanik was arrested a couple of days later from Bishnupur of South 24-Parganas.

Later, the state police STF took over the investigation. During the investigation, the police found out that some firearms and ammunition were sold from the gun shop styled as Nursing Chunder Daw and Company located in BBD Bag. Police claimed that the owners had sold such firearms for a good amount of money. From the gun shop, 41 long firearms were seized. Later, three owners identified as Subir Daw, Abhir Daw and Subrata Daw, all of Girish Park were arrested.

Sources informed that in connection with another case of arms smuggling, three gun shops were sealed earlier. During the investigation of that case, STF officials had also arrested an employee of this shop.