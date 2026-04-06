Arms haul, blast claims trigger TMC-BJP face-off in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: Police from Mekhliganj Police Station arrested two individuals during a special operation on Sunday morning for allegedly possessing illegal firearms and ammunition.

The accused, identified as Monirul Islam and Samim Rahman, were found with six country-made firearms and 20 rounds of ammunition.

They were produced before the Mekhliganj Magistrate Court and remanded to five days of police custody. Meanwhile, political tension escalated in the Dhaluabari area of Cooch Behar amid allegations and counter-allegations between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over incidents of alleged bomb blasts and vandalism.

The TMC accused BJP supporters of detonating a bomb outside the residence of Suchismita Dev Sharma, president of the Cooch Behar district women’s wing of the party. Sharma said the explosion occurred around midnight on Sunday and claimed that nearly 15 bombs were set off in different parts of the area. She also alleged that bomb fragments and an unexploded device were found outside her house.

She further claimed that despite the presence of a nearby block office and repeated demands for a police camp, adequate preventive measures were not taken. Police reached the spot the same night and recovered explosive materials.

The BJP denied the allegations and instead accused TMC workers of attacking its supporters and vandalising their homes. Deepa Chakraborty, vice-president of the BJP’s Cooch Behar district unit, alleged that booth-level leader Chanchal Paul was assaulted and at least three houses were damaged. She said the party would file a formal complaint.

TMC leaders have denied involvement in any vandalism.