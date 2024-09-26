Arms factory raided in Bhagalpur: 6 held during joint STF op

KOLKATA: The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police, in collaboration with the Bihar Police STF, uncovered an arms factory in Bhagalpur, Bihar, on Tuesday afternoon. Acting on a tip-off, Kolkata Police STF learned about the illegal operation in Chandpur Village, under Amdanda Police Station’s jurisdiction.

After notifying Bihar Police, a Kolkata team traveled to the site a few days prior to assist in the operation. After exchange of information, a joint team comprising cops from the STF Kolkata Police, STF, Bihar Police and cops of Amdanda Police Station was formed. On Monday afternoon, during a joint raid, the arms factory was busted and six persons including two owners of the illegal arms factory and landlord of the house were caught red handed while making improvised firearms.

During the raid, police found 15 partially finished improvised 7.65 mm pistol body, pistol sliders, pistol grip and pistol barrels. Cops also seized a lathe machine, a milling machine, one drilling machine, a grinding and polishing machine and a huge quantity of raw materials and tools used for the production of these improvised

firearms. After the raid was over, the accused persons and the items seized were handed over to Bihar Police for necessary action.