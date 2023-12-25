Arms factory in Bihar busted with assistance of Kolkata Police

Kolkata: An arms factory was busted on Saturday at Amdabad area in Katihar of Bihar during a joint raid of Bihar Police Special Task Force (STF) and Kolkata Police STF.



The tip off and information about the illegal arms factory was passed to Bihar Police by the Kolkata Police.

According to Kolkata Police STF, they got information about an illegal arms factory at Gopalpur village in Katihar. Accordingly, a team of the Kolkata Police STF went to Amdabad Police Station and shared the information. Accordingly, the matter was informed to the STF of Bihar Police by the local police station.

Later, a joint raid was conducted by STF Kolkata Police and STF Bihar Police at the arms factory and nabbed three persons. Police have also seized three improvised country made single shot firearms, one lathe machine, one milling machine, one drilling machine, huge number of tools and machineries used for manufacturing of improvised firearms and huge number of iron bars used for manufacturing of

improvised firearms.