Arms cache unearthed in Joynagar, 2 held

Kolkata: An arms cache was unearthed and two persons were arrested by the cops of Baruipur Police District from Joynagar in South 24-Parganas late on Monday night.

Police said a 15-member team led by Baruipur SDPO Abhishek Ranjan raided an under-construction house in Hasanpur, ward 6 of Joynagar-Majilpur Municipality, acting on a tip-off. They recovered a welding machine, around two kg of gunpowder, and parts for making single-barrel guns. Two accused, Firoz Gazi and Bhaben Pal, who tried to flee, were arrested after legal formalities. Police said Gazi is a known criminal and has been named as an accused in a murder case. Ranjan informed that Gazi and Pal had rented a portion of the under-construction building, but so far no link of the landlord has been found. Investigators are probing the source of the arms parts and gunpowder.

“We are investigating to see if others are involved. At present, the landlord’s role has not been established, but if anything is found against him, action will be taken,” said SDPO Abhishek Ranjan.