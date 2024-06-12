Armed robbers strike Domjur shop in broad daylight

Kolkata: Within just three days of a robbery at a Gold and Diamond retail chain store in Raniganj, another heist occurred at a jewellery shop, this time in Domjur, Howrah, on Tuesday afternoon.



At approximately 12:30 pm on Tuesday, four armed robbers, disguised as customers, entered the jewellery shop in the Fokor Dokan area

of Domjur.

One of the robbers reportedly asked a salesperson to show a pendant. As she was displaying the pendant, the four assailants suddenly drew firearms and threatened the shop owner and staff. When the owner attempted to resist, one of the robbers struck him on the head with the butt of a pistol.

The thieves then proceeded to grab all the jewellery displayed on the counter and in the showcases before fleeing. Shortly thereafter, the police arrived at the scene.

A case has been registered at the Domjur Police Station.

Around 4 pm, fingerprint experts from the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrived and conducted a probe.

Authorities suspect that the robbers might be from outside of Bengal. However, it is believed that someone from the locality may have provided them with inside information.

Police are trying to trace the robbers.