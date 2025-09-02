Armed guards of ministers, MLAs barred from Assembly; CM’s security exempt

Kolkata: Security guards of ministers and MLAs carrying arms will no longer be allowed to enter the state Assembly. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, whose security is of prime importance, will be exempted from this restriction.

Speaker Biman Banerjee, on Monday, the opening day of the special Session of the Assembly, made it clear that all other legislators and ministers will have to leave their security guards outside the Assembly premises before entering.

The Speaker reiterated on Monday that the decision has been taken in compliance with the directions of the Calcutta High Court. “No legislator will be allowed to enter the Assembly with personal security carrying arms. The Chief Minister is an exception, but her security personnel do not carry arms inside the House. Similar rules are followed in the Lok Sabha and in several other state assemblies across the country. From now on, the same norm will be enforced in the Bengal Assembly as well,” said Banerjee.

The development comes against the backdrop of a case filed by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh in the Calcutta High Court.

They had complained that while Trinamool Congress MLAs were allowed entry into the Assembly with state police security personnel, BJP legislators were being barred from taking their Central Armed Police Force guards inside. During the hearing, the court had questioned why separate rules were being applied to legislators of the ruling and Opposition parties.

The Speaker has now imposed a blanket ban—no MLA will be allowed to bring armed security guards inside the Assembly building, regardless of party affiliation. Temporary resting facilities and camps for the security personnel have been arranged for them outside the complex. Monday’s proceedings began with the customary obituary references, after which the House was adjourned for the day. Prior to this, an all-party meeting and a business advisory committee meeting were held, though neither the Leader of the Opposition nor any BJP member attended.

The session will resume on Tuesday and continue on Thursday, featuring discussions on a government resolution under Rule 169 condemning atrocities against Bengali-speaking migrants, to be moved by state Parliamentary Affairs minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay.