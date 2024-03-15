Arjun Singh to join BJP; TMC makes his nephew chief poll agent of Partha Bhowmick

Kolkata: Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, Arjun Singh, who was irked after not getting a ticket to contest from the Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency, confirmed that he is switching camps to BJP while Trinamool Congress has made his nephew Sourav Singh the chief election agent of its candidate Partha Bhowmick.



Barrackpore LS constituency has jumped to the limelight after TMC leader and outgoing MP of the constituency Arjun Singh on Thursday confirmed he is joining the BJP and vowed to fight against the TMC candidate Partha Bhowmick. Singh is set to join the BJP in Delhi on Friday. He told the media that if BJP gives him a ticket to fight from the Barrackpore constituency he will ensure that people will give their reply to TMC for the post 2021 election violence. “Partha Bhowmick is threatening and forcing Trinamool workers to work for him in the elections,” alleged Singh. He added: “TMC sent Partha Bhowmick to Sandeshkhali because he has close connections with Shajahan Sheikh and tried to destroy evidence linking him to Sheikh.”

Meanwhile, TMC has made Arjun’s nephew Sourav Singh the chief election agent of Bhowmick who told the media that Sourav was sidelined by the BJP and did not get his due in that party.

Sourav alleged: “Arjun Singh has never cared for anyone in his family. He has always looked for his own profit. He had forced me to join the BJP earlier but I never took any party flag from the BJP.” On the recent murder of party worker Vicky Yadav, Sourav alleged he was with the party for long but Arjun got him killed. “With his frequent defections, Arjun Singh has become like Nitish Kumar. People will not trust in him,” he said.

Meanwhile, Falguni Patra, BJP State Mahila Morcha leader said that party workers may not again trust Arjun who jumped back to TMC despite winning on a BJP ticket in 2019 LS polls.