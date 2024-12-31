Arjun Singh skips appearance at Jagaddal PS; HC bars coercive action till Jan 8

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed that no coercive action can be taken against BJP leader Arjun Singh till January 8 while putting an interim stay on the police summon notice against him.

The bench of Justice Shampa Dutt (Paul), on Monday, gave the order. Singh had recently courted controversy by making certain statements during a public meeting.

He allegedly had said that the Chief Minister collaborated with Bangladeshi jihadis to kill the Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. Following the remark, a councillor of Bhatpara Municipality is learnt to have lodged an FIR against him in the Jagatdal Police Station. Singh had moved the court praying for quashing of this FIR, sources said.

The matter will be next heard at the regular bench when the court reopens after winter vacation. Singh had skipped an appearance at Jagaddal Police Station despite receiving a notice. Instead, he sent a letter through his lawyer stating that he is busy with political programmes until 3 January and will visit the police station later.

Meanwhile, a team from Jagaddal police station is learnt to have visited his Meghna Jute Mill office to check whether he was present in the area and stayed there for some time. In response, the former MP from Barrackpore said: “If I am illegally arrested, I will ensure that those responsible are left

with nothing.”