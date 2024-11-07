Arjun Singh moves High Court for protection after CID summon

Kolkata: Former BJP MP Arjun Singh on Wednesday approached the Calcutta High Court seeking protection after receiving summons from West Bengal CID asking him to be present for an inquiry at its office on November 12.

The bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh admitted the petition and the matter will be taken up on November 11. Singh alleged that he was deliberately summoned just a day before the bypolls relating to a case concerning Bhatpara Municipality in North 24-Parganas in 2020.

Naihati, one of the seven Assembly constituencies under Barrackpore Lok Sabha and a stronghold of Singh, is one of the six constituencies where polling will be held on November 13. The counting of votes will be held on November 23.

The counsel mentioning the case said that most of the cases were registered against him at the time he switched camps from the ruling party Trinamool Congress to BJP. It is one of these cases for which he is seeking protection.