Arjun Singh, Dibyendu Adhikari join BJP; TMC calls it ‘nepotism’

Kolkata: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress leaders Arjun Singh and Dibyendu Adhikari joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi on Friday.



Arjun had won as MP from Barrackpore constituency on BJP ticket in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections but returned to TMC in 2022. However, on Thursday, he confirmed that he is joining the BJP and vowed to fight against the TMC candidate Partha Bhowmick. He told the media that if BJP gives him a ticket to fight from the Barrackpore constituency he will ensure that people will give their reply to TMC for the post 2021 election violence. He took such a decision after TMC did not give him a ticket for

Barrackpore constituency.

Meanwhile, Dibyendu Adhikari is the brother of senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who had defeated TMC chairperson and state’s chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram constituency during assembly polls in 2021. After joining the BJP, Dibyendu Adhikari expressed happiness and praised the party for reaching out to the victims of the Sandeshkhali incident first. Attacking Banerjee, he said: “People had a lot of expectations with the Bengal CM as she too is a woman. In Bengal, women don’t have the respect that they should have. There is no rule of law there.”

Trinamool leaders said: “Kunal Ghosh said: BJP leaders have rejoined BJP, what’s so big deal in that? Also, Dibyendyu Adhikari joined BJP. Now what will PM Modi say on PARIWAARVAAD? MODI GUARANTEE HAS

ZERO WARRANTY”.