Arijit Singh’s live concert in Siliguri

After winning the hearts of music lovers with his concert in Kolkata, India’s singing sensation Arijit Singh is all set for a musical concert in Siliguri. Yes, you read that right.

However, there were certain confusions regarding the dates of his concert in Siliguri. Initially, the Arijit Singh concert in Siliguri was supposed to take place on April 1. Then, the date was changed to April 2. On Wednesday, the organisers, however, confirmed the date of the concert. Arijit will perform live in Siliguri at Kanchenjunga Stadium on April 4. The organisers informed at the press meet that the concert date was postponed due to the ongoing Board examination. Programme artiste co-ordinator Bony Ghosh said, “After a lot of hard work, we are able to bring such a huge singer. All arrangements are being made. On April 4, the concert will start at 6.30 pm. However, the gates will be opened for the public from 5 pm onwards. We are taking care of the security,” he said. Kanchenjunga Stadium in Siliguri has a seating capacity of 14, 000. “Those looking to book tickets online can visit BookMyShow. However, for those who won’t be able to buy tickets online, we have offline options too. Various counters will sell tickets,” he said. However, the organisers are yet to decide the price of the tickets. But they assured the price of the tickets would be less than the Kolkata concert. For the Siliguri concert, tickets will be available from March 3 onwards.