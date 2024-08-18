‘Arijit Singh anti-rape logo video misrepresented as recent’

Kolkata: A video of Arijit Singh, purportedly launching an anti-rape logo, has recently gone viral. However, the footage, which shows Singh saying: “I am launching an anti-rape logo. Are you with me?” is not from 2024 as claimed but dates back several years. This misinformation has led many fans to be misled about its relevance to current events.



Despite the ongoing confusion, evidence from Instagram comments and other sources confirms that the video is outdated and does not pertain to recent incidents.

Millennium Post reached out to Arijit Singh’s manager, who confirmed that the “we are not aware of any such video. Arijit has not given any reaction on the RG Kar issue. The video doing rounds on social media is old, we are not aware of any such video”

Furthermore, several screenshots circulating on social media incorrectly link Singh to recent protests.

Millennium Post attempted to access Singh’s account on X, only to find it set to private with protected tweets, preventing further verification. This highlights the need for caution in sharing and interpreting such content online.