Arijit croons title song of 29th KIFF

For the first-time ever, Arijit Singh, lends his voice to the title track of the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF). With Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee contributing to the song’s punch line, lyricist Srijato captures her vision and plans. The music has been composed by Indradeep Dasgupta.

Scheduled from December 5, the eight-day festival will showcase 72 feature films and 50 short documentaries in the competition category, with a total of 97 films in the competition section. Across 23 venues in Kolkata, 219 films from 39 countries will be screened, said minister Indranil Sen, co-chief advisor of KIFF.

Minister Aroop Biswas, also chief advisor, KIFF, lauded the Bengal CM for taking the fest to the masses. “No where in the world do we see nearly 15,000 people watching the inauguration of a film fest. This happens only at KIFF,” he said at the press meet attended by Raj Chakraborty, chairman, KIFF, Mimi Chakraborty, June Maliah, Chiranjit Chakraborty, Arindam Sil, Gautam Ghose, minister Birbaha Hansda and Santanu Basu, DG, KIFF and Secretary, I&CA department.

This year, the Bengali Panorama section, presenting 7 films, has adopted a competitive format for the first time. The festival will honour the centenaries of Lindsay Anderson, Richard Attenborough, Charlton Heston, Ousmane Sembene, Mrinal Sen, Dev Anand, Mukesh, and Shailendra.

Highlighting Spain as the focus country and Australia as the special focus, Raj said a retrospective on the Russian maestro Pavel Lungin has been organise