ariahat ITI partners with automotive firm to open COE

: In a significant move towards industry-institute collaboration, the state government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Gariahat has entered into a partnership with a leading automobile company to set up a centre of excellence (COE) in the automotive sector. ITI, Gariahat, will provide vacant space and the automobile firm will invest in setting up the COE.

A Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) was signed on Wednesday between Ashok Leyland Ltd and the Institute Management Committee of Government ITI, Gariahat, at Karigari Bhawan in New Town. Indranil Sen, Minister of State, Department of Technical Education, Training & Skill Development, Principal Secretary of the department Anoop Agarwal and Sumit Kapoor, regional manager, Ashok Leyland Ltd were present.

The MoA is expected to create a mutually beneficial partnership that will enhance the skills and employability of students as well as contribute to the growth of the automotive sector in the region.

Meanwhile, Ashok Leyland Ltd will also provide technical assistance, training programmes and knowledge-sharing sessions for the trainers and students of ITI, Gariahat. This will help students to acquire the latest skills and knowledge in the automotive industry and will increase employability.

ITI, Gariahat, will benefit from the collaboration with the industry expertise of Ashok Leyland Limited and also gain insights into the latest technologies and best practices in the automotive sector.

“Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s initiative has led to the overall industrial resurgence and skill development in the state. This is another feather in the cap,” a senior official of the department said.