Ariadah: Teen, his mother assaulted; cops nab 6

Kolkata: A teenager and his mother were allegedly assaulted by a group of miscreants at Ariadah in North 24-Parganas on Monday.



According to sources, the boy was assaulted by a group led by a miscreant of Kamarhati identified as Jayant Singh.

A confrontation reportedly erupted between the teenager and another individual over a

trivial matter.

During the altercation, the individual involved called Singh. Singh, along with several associates, allegedly arrived at the scene and attacked the teenager with hockey sticks and wickets.

When the mother of the teen tried to save her son, she was also assaulted. Later local residents rescued the mother-son duo and rushed them to a nursing home where they have been admitted. Police on Tuesday reportedly nabbed about six accused persons. However, Singh and another accused are still absconding.