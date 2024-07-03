Ariadah assault case: 2 more held

Kolkata: Two more persons were arrested in connection with the Ariadah assault case where a teenager and his mother were assaulted over a petty issue a few days ago.



However, the prime accused Jayant Singh is still absconding.

According to sources, the boy was assaulted by a group led by Singh. A confrontation reportedly erupted between the teenager and another individual over a trivial matter. Singh, along with several associates, allegedly arrived at the scene and attacked the teenager with hockey sticks and wickets.

When the mother of the teen tried to save her son, she was also assaulted. Later local residents rescued the mother-son duo and rushed them to a nursing home where they have been admitted. Police on Tuesday reportedly nabbed about six accused persons.