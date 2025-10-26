‘Are Central agencies reserved only to act against Bengal?’: TMC on Maha woman doc’s suicide

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has lashed out at the BJP over the growing incidents of violence against women in its ruled states, citing the recent suicide of a woman doctor in Maharashtra and the molestation of two Australian cricketers in Madhya Pradesh.

The woman doctor, who worked at a government hospital in Maharashtra’s Satara district, was found hanging in a hotel room on Thursday night, leaving a note on her palm, accusing a police sub-inspector of rape and mental harassment.

State minister and senior TMC leader Shashi Panja questioned the silence of women’s commissions and BJP leaders on the Maharashtra incident, accusing the saffron party of “selective outrage” and alleging that Central agencies become active only ‘when something happens in Bengal’.

Addressing a Press conference in Kolkata, Panja expressed grief and anger over the Maharashtra case, where a woman doctor in Satara district ended her life after facing repeated sexual harassment and threats from policemen and a ruling party MP.

“She left everything written on her palms, naming the police, the administration, and the double-engine government of Maharashtra as responsible for her death. Yet there has been no uproar, no outrage, and no statement from the Chief Minister,” she said.

The minister questioned the silence of the Maharashtra State Women’s Commission, ministers, and national media on the matter, pointing out that even the accused policemen were only suspended instead of being arrested. “In Bengal, when such incidents occur, from the Chief Minister to the Minister for Women and Child Welfare, everyone takes responsibility. But in BJP-ruled states, the response is silence,” minister Shashi Panja remarked.

She further alleged that the BJP and its affiliates show selective concern depending on the state involved. “Whenever something happens in Bengal, every Central agency rushes here, and a media trial begins. But when such heinous crimes happen in BJP-ruled states, there is pin-drop silence. Are these agencies reserved only to act against Bengal?” she asked.

Turning to the recent incident in Madhya Pradesh, where two Australian women cricketers were allegedly molested on the streets of Indore, the TMC said the country’s image had been tarnished globally. Party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh condemned the assault, saying: “BJP has tarnished the reputation of this country, making its head bow down in shame.”

He said such incidents not only shame India before the world but also expose the hypocrisy of those who preach “Nari Shakti” while failing to ensure women’s safety at home.