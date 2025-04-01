Archaeological Survey of India to preserve & promote Bangarh

BALURGHAT: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has taken the initiative to develop Bangarh, a historic site in South Dinajpur district, with an allocation of approximately Rs 2.08 crore. ASI has commenced the construction of a boundary wall around Bangarh to preserve its heritage.

Bangarh holds significant historical importance in the district, with various archaeological excavations in the past revealing numerous ancient artifacts. Many of these artifacts are currently preserved at the Balurghat Museum. For years, locals have been demanding the development of Bangarh as a tourist attraction. Recognising this, ASI announced the construction of the boundary wall in 2014, just before the Lok Sabha elections. Nearly a year after the announcement, work on the project has finally begun.

Speaking at the event, Union minister and Balurghat MP Sukanta Majumdar stated: “With ASI’s efforts, we have initiated the construction of a boundary wall at the historic Bangarh site with an investment of Rs 2.08 crore.

A large portion of this historic site has been encroached upon due to the absence of a boundary wall. We have urged the state government to take necessary measures to remove encroachments.

For now, the construction will proceed in areas that remain free from occupation. The project is expected to safeguard Bangarh’s heritage and enhance its potential as a key historical and tourist destination in West Bengal.”

The inauguration programme on Sunday evening was attended by Sukanta Majumdar, Gangarampur MLA Satyendra Nath Roy, ASI representative Hari Om Saren and other distinguished guests.