‘Arbitrary posting’ by state: Two doctors move High Court

Kolkata: Two doctors moved the Calcutta High Court on Friday challenging their alleged arbitrary postings by the Health department.

The state had transferred three senior resident doctors. Two of them, Debasish Halder and Asfaqulla Naiya, have approached the Calcutta High Court and their petition has been admitted by Justice Partha Sarathi Chatterjee’s vacation bench. The first hearing is tentatively scheduled for June 5.

The third doctor, Aniket Mahato, is yet to move court but may join the case or file a separate petition. All three were prominent in the protest movement following the rape and murder of a junior woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata in August 2024.

Despite attending the counselling session for senior resident postings along with 775 others, Halder, Naiya and Mahato were allegedly denied their preferred choices and posted to remote locations. Halder was assigned to a hospital that reportedly has no sanctioned senior resident vacancies. The doctors claim their grievance lies not in the location of their postings but in the lack of transparency in the allotment process.

The West Bengal Junior Doctor’s Front (WBJDF), which led the RG Kar protest, has pledged support for the three doctors in their legal battle against the allegedly arbitrary and opaque administrative decisions.