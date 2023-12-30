Arabul Islam seeks security enhancement

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress leader in South 24-Parganas Arabul Islam has appealed to the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for enhancing his security cover as he is apprehending life threat. He has alleged that he has taken up the issue with the district leaders of his party and police administration.

Incidentally, he had to face a protest demonstration last Thursday when ISF MLA from Bhangar Nawshad Siddiqui was not allowed to deliver his speech in Bhangar II block. Arabul remained at the BDO office for a long time. During Panchayat elections Arabul had also faced protest demonstrations.

He claimed that he told the district leaders of his party that he has been facing a life threat. Despite that, three of his security personnel have been changed. Security has been withdrawn, Arabul said. “I am apprehending life threats. I therefore request Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to consider my appeal for strengthening of security cover,” Arabul said.