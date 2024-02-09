Arabul Islam arrested

Kolkata: Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader of Bhangar, Arabul Islam, was arrested in connection with an old case on Thursday evening.

He has been taken to Lalbazar where he is being interrogated.

According to sources, Arabul was accused of spreading violence during Panchayat elections and murder of an ISF worker. During 2023, an ISF worker was reportedly murdered in the Bijoyganj area and a case was registered against Arabul on charges of murder but Arabul was not arrested.

Meanwhile, Bhangar area has been brought under jurisdiction of Kolkata Police from the jurisdiction of Baruipur Police District. On Thursday, the Trinamool Congress leader was arrested by the cops of Bijoyganj Bazar Police Station. He will be produced at the Baruipur Court on Friday.