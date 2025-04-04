April 6: Security beefed up for Ram Navami celebrations

Siliguri: With Ram Navami around the corner, the police administration has tightened security arrangements across Siliguri and the entire North Bengal region to ensure peaceful celebrations. Grand processions are scheduled to take place on April 6 in different areas, including Siliguri.

Rajesh Kumar Yadav, Inspector General (IG) of North Bengal, told Millennium Post that special security measures are being taken. “Ram Navami will be celebrated in almost all districts of North Bengal. Therefore, we will take special measures to avoid untoward incidents. Extra forces will be deployed.

Focus will be given to those areas where the celebrations are on a very large scale, including Siliguri, Islampur, Malda, Cooch Beha and Alipurduar,” he said. In Siliguri, a large procession will begin from Mallaguri and move through major thoroughfares, featuring tableaus. To manage the event efficiently, specific routes have been finalised in coordination with organisers and public movement outside these routes will not be permitted.

Rakesh Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Siliguri Police (DCP) informed that plain-clothes police will be stationed in and around the procession, along with drone surveillance and a presence of the anti-crime wing to ensure safety. “Extra police force will be deployed at the start and end points of the procession and vigilance will be maintained even on smaller local processions organised within colonies,” Singh added.

Hill Cart Road will be partially blocked on the day of the procession, while diversions will be implemented on Sevoke Road, Bidhan Road.