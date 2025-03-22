April 6 IPL match: Police warn of ‘misleading posts’

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police (KP) on Friday claimed that they have come across certain misleading posts on social media regarding the proposed rescheduling of the IPL match on April 6, the day of Ram Navami.

Earlier, police had requested the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) to change the date of the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants that is scheduled to take place on April 6. After receiving the letter, CAB president Snehasish Ganguly reportedly conveyed the message to the Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI). On Friday, news was published in several media platforms claiming that the match has been shifted to Guwahati. Meanwhile, Kolkata Police on its X handle and on Facebook posted: “Certain misleading posts are being circulated regarding the proposed rescheduling of the IPL match on 6th April. Kolkata Police remains firmly committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens. All deployment decisions are made keeping public safety as the top priority. Kolkata Police - With you, Always.” However, it was not made clear about what kind of misleading posts were there about which Kolkata Police is claiming.