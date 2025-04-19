April 30: Deadline for Class XI marks submission extended

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has extended the deadline for submitting Class XI marks online to April 30. This includes marks for Semester I, Semester II, the Semester I supplementary exam and project

and practical marks.

Schools were earlier instructed to submit marks between March 26 and April 19 via the Council’s online portal. However, many teachers requested an extension, citing various challenges. A key issue arose on April 3, when 26,000 teachers and non-teaching staff lost their jobs following a Supreme Court verdict. As a result, they stopped attending schools, severely affecting day-to-day operations. In response, the Advanced Society for Headmasters and Headmistresses (ASFHM) wrote to Council president Chiranjib Bhattacharya. In the letter, ASFHM state general secretary Chandan Kumar Maity highlighted staff shortages and operational difficulties. He also mentioned unrest in areas like Murshidabad, which led to the deployment of security forces on school campuses and disruptions in internet services.

Maity further pointed out that the mark submission period coincided with several holidays, including Eid, Mahavir Jayanti, Bengali New Year and Good Friday, making timely submission difficult.

Taking these factors into account, the Council extended the deadline. School authorities have welcomed the decision as timely and practical.