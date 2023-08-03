Approval for 19 new ITIs across state in 2023-24 received: Indranil

Kolkata: State Technical Education, Training and Skill Development minister Indranil Sen said on Thursday that Bengal has given the approval for 19 new Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the state in 2023-24.



“We have sought the state’s approval for 19 ITIs. All of these have been approved,” Sen said during the question-answer session at the state Assembly.

Three of these are located at Bankura, four in Birbhum, two in Purulia, one each in East and West Burdwan, three in Murshidabad, one in Nadia, one in Malda, two in East Midnapore and one in Darjeeling.

The department is hopeful of starting 18 of these ITIs from this academic year. Sen informed the House that the ITI coverage in the state was 11.4 percent in 2011 when the TMC government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had assumed office for the first time. Now, the coverage has gone up to 54.5 percent. The coverage of polytechnic colleges, which was 54.5 percent in 2011, has gone up to 89.7 percent at present.

The budget allocation in technical education has seen an increase of 150 percent in comparison to 2011.