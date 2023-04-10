‘Approach state for granting ownership of agricultural land in tea, cinchona plantations...’

darjeeling: A Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) Sabha (meeting) was held on Monday which among other things discussed the proposal of granting of ownership of agricultural land within tea gardens, cinchona plantations and other areas under the GTA along with proper classification of agricultural land in the GTA area. At the end of the meeting, the opposition bench comprising 9 GTA members out of 45 staged a walkout.



The 3rd GTA Sabha requested the GTA to move the government for granting ownership of Agricultural land inside tea gardens, cinchona plantations and other areas under GTA.

The house thanked the state government for handing over land right documents in tea gardens. “The house also ratified of executive sabha resolutions of 28.11.2022 and 13.03.2023,” stated Rajesh Chauhan, Deputy Chairman, GTA.

The house decided to send a proposal to the state government so that the tourism plans of the state government in respect to the GTA area be shared with the GTA in order to complement and supplement tourism development of the GTA area.

The house discussed a seven point agenda, including filling up of vacant post of Sahayak/ Sahayikas of SSK centres and Samprasarak/Samprasarikas of MSK centres under the education department of the GTA. Appointments have not been made in these posts since 2011.

The house also discussed the enhancement of remuneration of the persons working in these capacities in the schools under the GTA area. The enhancement of salary of teaching and non-teaching staff of the Ghoom Jorebungalow Degree College was also discussed.

The house discussed the proposal to increase allocation of RIDF schemes in the GTA area by at least 50 per cent more, considering the need to increase infrastructure in

rural areas.

Meanwhile, the 9-member opposition (out of the 45 membered house) staged a walkout at the end of the session. “On February 20, 2023 in West Bengal Assembly Trinamool Congress minister-in-charge Shobhandeb Chattopadhyay had dubbed Gorkas as influx and Adivasis as immigrants. A motion against division of Bengal had also been passed on the same day. We had requested the house to refute both these and send it to the Bengal Assembly. When they rejected the proposals, we walked out to uphold the dignity and respect of the Darjeeling Hills, Siliguri, Terai and Dooars,” claimed Binoy Tamang of the opposition bench.

Adding to this, Ajoy Edwards stated: “We told the house to bring a motion against the two proposals. They did not want to, they told us that it is a personal political statement by the minister. It is evident that GTA cannot speak out for us. They are scared of Bengal. They are puppets of Bengal.”

However, Deputy chairman Chauhan refuted all these allegations stating that there was a 7-point agenda that was passed. “When the official business had concluded and we were about to stand up for the National Anthem, these issues were raised by Binoy Tamang. Even before we could reply they staged a walkout,” he added.