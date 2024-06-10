Approach road yet to be built over bridge in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: A concrete bridge was built over the creek about two-and-a-half years ago. Although the bridge was constructed to meet a long-standing demand, the connecting road has not yet been built. As a result, the villagers are unable to use the bridge.



Instead, they are forced to wade through the creek’s waist-deep water. The local residents have demanded the immediate construction of the connecting road. The Balurghat Panchayat Samiti has informed that the issue has been discussed with senior district officials.

The Kashiya Creek flows between West Gangasagar and Radhanagar villages under the Jalghar Gram Panchayat of Balurghat Block. Connected to the Atreyee River, the Kashiya Creek has plenty of water during the monsoons. About two-and-a-half years ago, the administration constructed a concrete bridge over the creek in response to the longstanding demands from the local residents. However, the bridge has remained unusable due to the lack of a connecting road.

Consequently, locals are forced to wade through the water below. With the onset of the monsoon, temporary bamboo structures are being built on both sides of the bridge to cope with the rising water levels. The villagers have complained that despite repeated demands to the local Panchayat and the block and district administrations, the connecting road has not been constructed. They are forced to navigate the bamboo structures at great risk. The lack of a proper road severely hampers the transport of agricultural produce, sick patients and students.

Local residents Rabindranath Das and Rinku Chatterjee expressed their frustration, stating: “This bridge is our biggest headache. People from about 10 villages in the area use this road. After a long struggle, the bridge over the creek was finally completed, but without a connecting road, it is useless. During the monsoons, we have to cross bamboo shacks, which often leads to accidents.”

However, Balurghat Panchayat Samiti president Arup Sarkar commented: “The construction of the connecting road was supposed to be done under the 100-day work project but two-and-a-half years ago, the Central government halted the 100-day work programme. We have discussed the issue with the North Bengal Development department and the district administration. This problem will be solved soon.”